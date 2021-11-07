Spread the love



















‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’: Doubts about wild-card entry



Hyderabad: The current season of “Telugu Bigg Boss” is running with fantastic players competing with each other. The latest reports from close sources bring in an interesting piece of news.

For those who follow the reality show regularly, the concept of wild-card entry would be familiar.

In the first season of “Bigg Boss Telugu”, actor Navadeep had a blasting entry as the wild-card player. The second, third, and fourth seasons also had a similar approach of sending one or two more contestants into the house.

However, the makers of the current season of “Bigg Boss Telugu” seem to be thinking if or not to pick any celebrity to send into the house.

The current season of “Bigg Boss Telugu” has been a tougher season, as most of the contestants are hard to crack. With the intense drama along with mind-blowing performances, the contestants are doing very well, resulting in much growth in the TRP ratings for the show.

So, it has been a difficult task for the makers to introduce another person on the show as of now. Also, the contestants have already completed more than sixty days on the reality show. If any other contestant would enter the house now, it would not be fair enough in any aspect of the show.

Although there are reports about wild-card entry on “Bigg Boss Telugu 5”, there is no official confirmation from the show makers, either.

Meanwhile, which contestant from the remaining eleven would leave the house on Sunday is still unknown.

