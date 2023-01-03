BIGGEST Fake Currency Bust in City! Rs 4.5 Lakhs worth of Fake Rs 500 Seized-Two Arrested

BIGGEST Fake Currency Bust in the City! Rs 4.5 Lakhs worth of Fake Rs 500 Seized-Two namely- Nizamuddin (32) of BC Road, Bantwal Tq and Razeem Rafi ( 31) of Jeppu, Mangaluru Arrested

Mangaluru: Briefing the media persons during a press meet held at Police Commissioner Conference Hall, Mangaluru, the Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “On 2 January 2023 while the Kadri East Traffic Police were doing random checks on vehicles near Nanthoor Junction, two persons on a scooter passing that route and noticing the police tried to speed away but were stopped by the police. While checking their scooter, the police found bundles of fake currency of brand new Rs 500, worth Rs 4,50,000 and both the rider and pillion rider were arrested”.

“The arrested persons are Nizamuddin (32) of BC Road, Bantwal Tq and Razeem ( 31) of Jeppu, Mangaluru. On interrogation, the accused revealed that a person named Daniel from Bengaluru had supplied them with the fake currency to be floated around in Mangaluru. Once again the two were noticed dealing with two persons near Pandeshwar, and the Pandeshwar police arrested them also. It is learnt that the currency was printed in Coimbatore, and Daniel was the kingpin behind this racket”, added the Police Commissioner.

The Police Commissioner further said, “Nizamuddin has quite a few earlier cases like-Murder attempts in Sullia in 2015, a Looting case in Kushalnagar in Kodagu in 2017, Attempted murder case in Puttur in 2018, and many other cases pending on him Pandeshwar police station. Raheem Rafi has a forgery/duping case at the Urwa police station. This is the first of its kind of a BIGGEST fake currency racket in the City we have busted. In the past, under my tenure, we had dealt with small amounts of fake currency cases, but this bust is an eye-opener that gangs are dealing in such activities, and the public should be careful when they deal with Rs 500 or Rs 2000 currency bills. Such kind of fake money is slipped through other real currency at wholesale markets or where a lump sum of money transaction is done. Further investigation will be done, as to how many are involved in such a racket here and in Bengaluru”.

Under the guidance of police commissioner N Shashi Kumar IPS, the bust was done by ACP P A Hegde, PSI Ananth Padmanabha, Police Inspector Ravish Naik, ASI Ashok, and Head Constable Raghavendra, among others. DCPs Anshu Kumar and Dinesh Kumar, and Police Inspector Ravish Naik were present during the press meeting.