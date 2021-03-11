Spread the love



















BIGGEST Haul! MIA Customs Officials Seize 2.41 Kg of Gold worth Rs 1.10 Crore

Mangaluru: In one of the biggest hauls in the recent past, Officers of Mangalore Air customs on 11.03.2021 intercepted a female passenger named Mohammed Ali Sameera from Kasargod. The said passenger coming from Dubai by Air India flight, tried to smuggle gold by concealing in both her inner garments including Sanitary pads and also in socks. Gold of net weight 2.41 Kg valued at Rs 1.10 Crore was seized.

Foreign origin cigarettes violating COPTA regulations were also seized from her possession. Further investigation is under progress. The team was led by Dr.Kapil Gade I.R.S Deputy Commissioner, joined by Smt. Preeti Suma Superintendent, Mr Rakesh Kumar and Mr Kshiti Nayak.