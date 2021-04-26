Spread the love



















Biggest Single-Day Spike Of 412 Coronavirus Cases In Udupi On April 26

Udupi: Udupi district has recorded 412 positive coronavirus cases on April 26, taking the total number of positive cases to 29173.

The number of active cases in the district has now gone up to 1687. So far, 27292 patients have been discharged from the hospital after complete recovery, and 194 persons have succumbed to COVID-19 in the district.

According to the state bulletin, 2416 samples were sent for testing on April 25. The day also saw 290 patients getting discharged from the hospital after complete recovery.