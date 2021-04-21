Spread the love



















Biggest Single-Day Spike of 471 Coronavirus Cases in Udupi on April 21

Udupi: Udupi district has recorded the highest single-day spike of 471 positive coronavirus cases on April 21, taking the total number of positive cases to 27483.

The number of active cases in the district has now gone up to 1084. So far, 26205 patients have been discharged from the hospital after complete recovery, and 194 persons have succumbed to COVID-19 in the district.

According to the state bulletin, 2785 samples were sent for testing on April 20. The day also saw 128 patients getting discharged from hospital after recovery.