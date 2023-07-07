Bihar: 60 snakes found inside a house

Around 60 poisonous snakes were found inside a house in Rohtas district of Bihar.



Patna: Around 60 poisonous snakes were found inside a house in Rohtas district of Bihar.

Officials said that the incident occurred at Agred Khurd village under Suryapura police station in the district.

The snakes were found in the house of Kripa Narayan Pandey on Wednesday, officials said.

The residents first fled from the house and informed the forest officers. However, the family members came back with other villagers and killed most of the snakes.

“We have recovered around 30 snakes which were taking shelter near the wall. We broke the wall and rescued the reptiles. They were released in the forest area,” said Amar Gupta.

“We are living here since 1955 when the house was constructed. It is a two story building. We have not seen such an incident in the past,” said Kripa Narayan Singh.

