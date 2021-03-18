Spread the love



















Bihar alliance partners not happy with MLCs nomination



Patna: Nomination of six leaders each of the Janata Dal-United and the Bharatiya Janata Party as Members of Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota has left smaller alliance partners Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) unhappy.

HAM’s chief spokesperson Danish Rizwan said: “JD-U and BJP have not taken suggestions from coalition partners. There is huge anger among supporters of our party. HAM President Jitan Ram Manjhi will take appreciate action soon.”

VIP chief spokesperson Rajiv Mishra said: “In the run-up to the Assembly election, our party President Mukesh Sahani said that one MLC will be elected from Nonia (backward) caste. We have many leaders representing this caste. Both JD-U and BJP did not discuss the matter with us and chose all MLCs from their own parties. It is highly unfair.”

JD-U spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan was also not pleased.

“As a spokesperson, I have positively pointed out party achievements on every platforms and defended as well after our leaders fell into controversies. Ignoring a Kayastha leader like me is not good,” he said.