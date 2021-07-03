Spread the love



















Bihar Dy CM’s brother accused of grabbing land

Patna: Two residents of Patna’s Patel Nagar area on Friday levelled a land grab allegation against Ravi Prasad, the brother of Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Renu Devi.

The owners of the said land, Brahmanand Singh and Shrawan Kumar, have written letters to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other top officials of Bihar, including the Chief Secretary and the DGP, to intervene in the matter.

“Ravi Prasad alias Pinnu along with his associates grabbed my plot in Patel Nagar on June 21. They have even started the construction of a wall on the plot. When we objected to their forcible act, Prasad threatened me with dire consequences and asked his associates to take me and Sharawan to Deputy CM Renu Devi’s official residence in Patna,” Brahmanand Singh said.

“We have also met the Deputy CM to inform her about the criminal acts of her brother, but she said that she had no connection with her brother Ravi Prasad.

“The incident of land grab on June 21 was captured on CCTV camera. We have sent the footages to the Chief Minister and other top officials. When the incident took place on June 21, we immediately informed the Shastri Nagar police station but no one came to the spot,” said Sharawan Kumar, adding that the market price of the land is Rs 6 crore.

Meanwhile, the JD-U has reacted sharply to the incident.

“The custodians of ‘jungleraj’ should speak on the ‘goondaism’ of the BJP. The brother of Deputy CM is grabbing land in broad daylight using firearms in Patna. The alleged persons are threatening the land owners to take them to the Deputy CM’s residence,” tweeted Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly.

