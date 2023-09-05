Bihar farmer carries fodder on BMW, video goes viral

A farmer in Bihar’s Samastipur district carried green fodder on his BMW car for feeding cattle.



A video has gone viral over the social media (Instagram) where the farmer, Anshu Kumar, has put the green fodder on the rooftop of the luxury car and takes it home.

Following the video, a social media user said that anything is possible in Bihar while another social media user said that the car has a missing number plate, which means it is a stolen car.

When contacted, Anshu Kumar claimed that he has a tour and travel business and is a farmer, located at Jitwarpur locality.

“As green fodder is unavailable in urban areas I went in my BMW car to bring green fodder to feed the cattle. Due to green fodders, cattle yield an extra quantity of milk. I had put the green fodders on the rooftop of my car and was returning home when someone shot the video and uploaded it on social media,” Anshu said.

Commenting about comments which say that it was a stolen BMW, Anshu said: “I want to inform them that I have purchased it from hard earned money. I also have a Mahindra Scorpio, Thar and other sedans,” he said.

