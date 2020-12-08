Spread the love



















Bihar govt develops cold storage in Nalanda Medical College



Patna: In order to store Covid vaccines, the health department of Bihar has developed a cold storage in Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), an official said.

Health department special secretary Manoj Kumar said, “The ministry has acquired three storeys building of NMCH and waiting for the vaccines from the Centre. We have adequate infrastructure for storage and distribution in all the districts of the state.”

The building chosen for storage of storage of the vaccine was earlier used for storing medical equipments. It has the capacity to store six lakh vaccines at one time. Distribution of vaccines to all 38 districts will take place from here as well.

In the first phase, the vaccine will be provided to corona warriors and critically ill patients.