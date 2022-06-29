Bihar leaders seek strict action in Udaipur killing



Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav, RJD vice president Shivanand Tiwari and other leaders from Bihar condemned the barbaric broad daylight murder of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur and demanded stringent punishment for the culprits.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, the former CM of Bihar said in a tweet: “The murder incident in Udaipur was extremely painful and shocking. The law of the country should conduct speedy trials against so-called protectors of a particular religion and hang them in middle of a ‘chowk’ so that other people would not do such a heinous act in the shade of religion.”

Tejashwi Yadav in a tweet said: “I am extremely afflicted with the barbaric incident in Udaipur. Religious extremism not only makes any community blind but also takes away their ability of thinking from them. The perpetrators should be punished immediately.”

“I strongly condemned the murder incident. Those who did such a heinous crime want to create instability in the country. I appeal to the government of Rajasthan to punish them in the strongest possible manner so that no one would dare to think of doing so again,” said Shivanand Tiwari.

The two accused Gos Mohamad and Abdul Jabbar, residents of Surajpol locality in Udaipur, entered to victim Kanhaiya Lal’s shop and stabbed him multiple times with daggers and also slit his throat. A video of the incident where the accused have claimed responsibility for the murder has gone viral on social media.