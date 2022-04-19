Bihar: Man kills wife, scribbles confession on wall before fleeing

Patna: In a shocking incident, a man slit the throat of his wife in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district and later wrote a confession statement on a wall before fleeing from the spot.

The incident occurred at Badi Bazar village under Punaura police station late on Monday night.

After committing the crime, the accused, Ajay Raut, a street vender who lived in the village with his wife and three children, wrote on the wall that he killed his wife (‘Maine Apni Biwi Ki Hatya Ki Hai’).

“The preliminary investigation reveals that Ajay Raut slit the throat of his wife Rekha Devi when she was asleep. His three children were also sleeping in the same room,” said Ramji Yadav, SHO, Punaura police station.

“The villagers informed us about the incident on Tuesday morning. When we reached the spot, a large number of villagers were already present there. We have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. The actual reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained. Efforts are on to nab the accused,” Yadav said.