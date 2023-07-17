Bihar MLA accuses Tejashwi for conspiring against Anant Singh

Patna: Neelam Devi, the MLA from Bihar’s Mokama assembly constituency, has accused Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for conspiring against her husband and jailed RJD leader, Anant Singh.

Anant Singh is currently lodged at the high-security Beur jail in Patna.

His supporters have also been jailed for their involvement in thrashing security guards in the ward where the RJD leader is lodged.

Neelam Devi alleged that the ward was deliberately opened on Saturday night, indicating a conspiracy to kill her husband.

“Now, I have a question for Tejashwi Yadav and the RJD that the people of Mokama elected me as a RJD MLA to see this. The state government should break its silence on Anant Singh,” Neelam Devi told reporters.

As the ward of Anant Singh was open for the entire night, his supporters created ruckus inside the jail.

They brutally assaulted an inmate and when jail wardens tried to intervene, they were also attacked with batons.

Following the incident, Patna DM Chandrashekher Singh ordered an inquiry into the matter since keeping a ward open for the entire night is a serious offence.

“We have registered an FIR against 31 inmates who have attacked a fellow inmate and jail officials. We are also investigating how they obtained batons inside the cell,” Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra said.

