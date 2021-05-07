Spread the love



















Bihar reports 15,126 new Covid cases, active tally 1,15,151



Patna: Bihar reported 15,126 new Covid-19 cases out of the 1,05,024 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Thursday.

The number of active cases in Bihar stood at 1,15,151 with a recovery rate of 78.65 per cent.

State capital Patna reported the maximum number of cases in the past 24 hours at 3,665, followed by Gaya (752), Muzaffarpur (736), Nalanda (535), West Champaran (532) and Bhagalpur (503). The rest of the districts reported below 500 cases.

Meanwhile, The Patna district administration has issued a toll-free number for registering complaints pertaining to ambulance operators charging excessive rates.

Chandrashekher Singh, the District Magistrate of Patna, will monitor the complaints.

“We have received several complaints about ambulance operators charging three to four times over the rates fixed by the government. The common people can reach out to the WhatsApp number 8287590563, or upload videos or photographs, and we will take appropriate action against the offenders,” Singh said.

“Besides this, the patients or their relatives can also register complaints related to irregularities in hospitals, medicines or oxygen supply etc.,” Singh added.