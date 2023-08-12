Bihar Shocker: Nurse stabbed to death in broad daylight in Patna

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old nurse was stabbed to death in Patna’s Kankarbagh area, the police said on Saturday.



The incident took place at around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Soni Kumari, a native of Purnea district, who was associated with the Jay Prabha Medanta Super Speciality Hospital in Patna.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was attacked by a person known to her. As per the CCTV footage, the victim was walking with the accused when the latter stabbed her before fleeing from the spot. The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained,” said Kamya Mishra, ASP of Patna Sadar.

“The victim was badly injured in the attack and was immediately rushed to the hospital by the passersby where she died during treatment,” Mishra said.

The dead has been sent to the PMCH mortuary for post-mortem and the family members have been informed about the incident.

To recall, a nurse at a private nursing home in Bihar’s Motihari was found dead in an ambulance under mysterious circumstances in Muzaffarpur on Friday. The mother of the deceased has accused five persons, including a doctor of the nursing home, of raping her daughter before killing her.

