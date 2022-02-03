Bihar should become self-reliant, says state BJP chief



Patna: BJP’s Bihar state President Sanjay Jaiswal on Wednesday said that states like Bihar should become self-reliant on their own resources, and not depend on others.

His statement came a day after JD-U Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha slammed the Narendra Modi-led Central government for not addressing the special status demand for Bihar, and that the Budget 2022-23, presented on Tuesday, had nothing for poorer states like Bihar.

Jaiswal said: “Central government’s allocations of funds take place according to the population and economic condition of states. For Bihar, the fund allocation is 5 per cent higher compared to states like Maharashtra and West Bengal where the population is higher. It is in second position after Uttar Pradesh in having highest fund allocation from the Central government.”

“Bihar will have to generate revenue through various mediums of taxes. It should move towards self-dependence and it is possible through establishing industries in the state. The industries will create employment to the youths of Bihar.

“It is not possible that Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, or Kerala would generate revenue and give it to other states,” he said.

Bihar is one of the backward states in the country. Moreover, its revenue generation is low due to policies like liquor ban, which has entailed a loss to the tune of around Rs 50,000 crore annually after its implementation.