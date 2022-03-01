Bihar student borrows $50 to return home from Ukraine



Patna: A medical student returned home in Bihar’s Saharsa district on Tuesday after borrowing $50 from her friends in Ukraine.

Akta Khurshid returned home through Hungary border. While sharing her plight, she said it was extremely difficult for students to reach Ukraine’s border with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and Romania.

“My university was in western part of Ukraine. So, I did not see any explosion or missile attack, though, I saw some aircraft flying in the air. Living in a war zone was extremely tough for us as everything has become so expensive there. The transport vehicles are not available too,” Khurshid said.

“As I ran out of money, I borrowed $50 from a senior student of my university to pay my bus fare. I travelled standing in a packed bus to reach Hungary border,” she said.

She further pointed out that those students who are in the western part of Ukraine managed to reach the borders of Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, but those living in the central or eastern parts of Ukraine like Kiev and Kharkiv are in grave danger. At least 8 students of Saharsa are still trapped in Ukraine.

“After reaching Hungary border, I struggled for hours to enter into the country. I am thankful to the Indian government which facilitated a flight from Budapest. They did not charge air fare to Delhi,” Khurshid said.

Khurshid was welcomed in Saharsa by District Magistrate Anand Sharma and SP Lipi Singh. Sharma said the government has made arrangement to airlift all students from Ukraine.