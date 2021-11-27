Bihar teacher held in inebriated state, hours after pledging no to liquor



Patna: A headmaster of a primary school in West Champaran district was arrested in a drunken state, hours after he took a pledge not to consume booze in dry state Bihar.

District police of West Champaran arrested headmaster Kundan Kumar Gaur on Friday night from Piparasi border.

On Nasha Mukti Diwas, 3.5 lakh government and private sector employees had taken oath not to consume alcohol.

Gaur, headmaster of Sri Patnagar primary school, went to Uttar Pradesh to consume liquor.

The police said that Sri Patnagar is located near the Uttar Pradesh border. Hence, a large number of people from West Champaran used to go there to consume liquor. A large number of liquor vends are operational within 500 meter radius from the border inside Uttar Pradesh.

“We have conducted the breath analysis followed by a medical examination of Gaur which confirms that he was heavily drunk,” said Rajiv Kumar Singh, SHO of Piparasi police station.

During interrogation, Gaur revealed that he along with other teachers and students of primary school, had taken oath not to consume liquor in future.