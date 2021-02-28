Spread the love



















Bike Rider killed after hit by a car at Sastan

Udupi: A bike rider lost his life after being hit by a car at NH 66 near Gundmi Toll Plaza here on February 28.

The decased has been identified as Subhash from Honnadi

According to the primary information, Vicar Forane of Kundapur Deanery Fr Stany Tauro was on his way to Udupi from Kundapur. At Gundmi Toll plaza, Ft Stany drove the car to the left to pay the toll. Suddenly, a bike rider entered the road from the service road and hit the car.

The Bike rider was thrown to the road and hit the divider, and died on the spot.

The Kota Police arrived at the spot, and the investigation is on.