Bike Rider killed after hit by car at Sastan

Udupi: A motorbike rider was killed after his bike was hit by a car on NH 66 near Gundmi Toll Plaza here on February 28.

The deceased has been identified as Subhash from Honnady.

According to the primary report, Vicar Forane of Kundapur Deanery Fr Stany Tauro was on his way to Udupi from Kundapur. At Gundmi Toll plaza, Fr Stany was taking the car to the left to pay the toll. Suddenly, a bike rider entered the road from the service road and hit the car.

The Bike rider being thrown to the road hit the divider and died on the spot.

The Kota Police arrived at the spot and investigation is on.