Bike Rider Killed on Spot in Two-wheeler and Bus Collision at Agumbe Ghat

Karkala: A bike rider lost his life on the spot and the pillion rider was injured critically when a bus collided with the two-wheeler on the 12th turn on the Agumbe Ghat between the Udupi-Shivamoogga border on June 18.

The deceased has been identified as Shashank a native of Barkur. The pillion rider Nirmitha was critically injured.

According to the police, Shashank and his friend Nirmitha were on their way to Udupi from Shivamogga on their two-wheeler, when a private bus travelling from Udupi to Shivamogga collided with their motorbike. Both were thrown to the ground and due to severe head injuries, Shashank died on the spot. Seriously injured Nirmitha is admitted to Manipal Hospital.

A case has been registered at the Hebri Police Station and further investigation is on.

