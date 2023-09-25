Bike Rider Severely Injured in Serial Accident in Bikkarnakatta

Mangaluru: A bike rider was severely injured and six vehicles damaged in a serial accident involving a lorry, 3 cars, a motorbike and a tempo at Bikkarnakatta here on September 25.

According to sources, a lorry crashed into a car which resulted in the car hitting a motorbike and other vehicles seriously injuring the motorbike rider.

Due to the accident, Traffic was disrupted for some time. Mangaluru East Traffic Police rushed to the spot and cleared the Traffic.

