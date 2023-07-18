Bike Rider Titus Serrao Loses Life Trying to Avoid a Pothole on NH 66 near Panambur Baikampady Area

Mangaluru: Despite various reports about the killer craters/potholes on the stretch of Kulur- Panambur-Baikampady-Surathkal and beyond on National Highway 66 by print and electronic media in the past few days, there has been no action taken either by the officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) or from the officials of DK District Administration and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC)- and in the meantime, motorists are getting injured or facing deaths due to these life taking potholes.

And here is a tragic incident that took place during the morning hours of Tuesday 18 July, where a bike rider moving on the Panambur- Baikampady road while trying to avoid a mega pothole faced death after a lorry hit him. The person who lost his life in this freak accident is identified as 69-year-old Titus Serrao hailing from Kenjar, on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

As per police sources, while Tutus was trying a avoid a pothole located near the Hindustan Petroleum gas station in the Panambur-Baikampady vicinity, Reportedly, the rider attempted to avoid a pothole near the HP Petrol pump in the Panambur-Baikampady area. Unfortunately, a lorry which was passing by on that route stuck him and killed the biker on the spot.

The Panambur police have registered a case against the lorry driver, and the vehicle has been seized, and further investigation is on. Shame on the concerned officials in NHAI, District Administration and MCC who are least bothered about the lives of motorists, by totally turning a blind eye to the increasing potholes on NH66 and also in the City.

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLES:

Like this: Like Loading...