Biker Saviours Bengaluru Ride for a Good Cause- Cancer Awareness

Bengaluru: Biker Saviours Bengaluru was started in 2018 by Vaibhav Chandrashekhar (Founder) and Dasharathy Kiran (Co-Founder) With the motto ” We Don’t Ride for Fun, We Ride for a Cause”.

On the occasion of the 5th Anniversary celebration on 27th Nov 2022 Bike ride was flagged off by Amoghavarsha sir (Gandhada Gudi Director) more than 250 plus bikers participated in the Bike Rally and 20 plus cars starting point from Cubbon park Old KGID post office (Vidhana Soudha to Raj Bhavan, Mekri circle, yelahanka ended in Singanayakanhalli government school total of 22kms to spread awareness about :

1. Bike ride for “Cancer” & No shave November awareness. (Human Rights Empowerment council of India and T S Biking community Bengaluru)

2. Tribute to Karnataka Ratna Dr Puneeth Rajkumar sir. (Dr. PRK Riders club & Cream biscuit entertainments)

3. 75th-year Independence day celebration by National Freedom Drive Round Table India & Ladies Circle India.

4. Tribute to the Passionate Bikers who have lost their lives (RD350 & BikerofIndia)

5. Awareness about Hair & donation of wigs to cancer survivors. (Sayesha India)

Supported by: Singanayakanahalli gram panchayat, Kiran Raj foundation, Let’s Out, RD350, Bikers of India, Bharath on Wheels, Biker Boyz Riding group.

Two wig donations have done to cancer patients from hair collected at Mantri mall event, funds directly donated to Vidya gokula charitable trust from all the bikers.