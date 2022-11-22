Bikers Saviours Bengaluru Organizes ‘Fighting the Big CANCER ‘ Awareness Project



Bengaluru: Biker Saviours Bengaluru in Association Mantri Mall, Malleswaram organised Fighting the Big C_ANCER in collaboration with Ladies Circle India and Hair for Hope India on 20/11/2022 in Mantri Square Malleswaram (Venue partner). Event focused on 1. Hair donation 2. Pampering the cancer warrior which is happening for the first time In India 3. Breast cancer and cancer awareness, We have got 30 Hair donors who have donated more than 12 inches of hair, Salon partner Play salon Mantri Mall, bengaluru.

Pampering the cancer warrior done by Make U a Dabur product and panel discussion with the hero’s Josna and Chesi wows Bangalore with their amazing stories of beating cancer. Providing that indeed there is life after cancer. Josna beat the cancer twice and Chesi was only 12 when she was diagnosed with cancer. Yes, cancer is not a death sentence. It is only treatable disease. Especially if diagnosed early! We invite everyone to pamper cancer warriors and bring them back to society! The event was supported by Rotary Bengaluru Platinum City is one of the very active clubs under Rotary district 3190.

Rotary Platinum City has very unique projects related to health, education, mental well-being, menstrual hygiene and many more. Six hair donations were given by members of Rotary, Dr Shobha G Past President spoke about the importance of right nutrition to keep away from Cancer. Dr Payel took the lead in coordinating the program, Saaisha India is a Charity organisation that provides knitted breast prostheses for free, called ‘Knockers’ to mastectomy survivors. Bharavase, this beautiful word from Kannada means Hope. And, just as the word means, we at Bharavase organization have made a promise to the society and ourselves to constantly shine the light of good hope to those in need and have been keeping it ever since the birth of the organisation.

We aim to provide for the marginalized from all walks of life, including the environment around us. Not concentrating on one type of charitable work alone has helped us to be more adaptable to the situations. We have been able to drive activities ranging from schooling underprivileged kids, providing covid meals and kits to the needy, feeding stray animals, planting numerous seeds and saplings and to restoring places of historical value. By doing so we are creating the change we want to see rather than waiting for others to spring into action. T S Biking community Bengaluru is a community of passionate bikers Harshitha Admin came to support the cause.

Dr. PUNEETH RAJKUMAR RIDERS CLUB Thanisandra, (Admin) Arun Gowda attended a cancer awareness campaign, Cream Biscuit Entertainments (Modeling Agency) “We don’t take Professional models , We make them” also supported for the cause, Arohana Nrithyalaya , performed Bhartantayam dance with 20 young children’s and Guruji Bhargavi and Volunteering support by K R foundation, the cause was supported by Round Table India and the group Biker Saviours Bengaluru also promoted the upcoming event on November 27th 2022, RIDE FOR A CAUSE as they are celebrating 5th years anniversary with 5 cause:

1. Bike ride for “Cancer” & No shave November awareness.

2. Tribute to Karnataka Ratna Dr Puneeth Rajkumar

3. 75th year Independence day celebration by National Freedom Drive Round Table India & Ladies Circle India.

4. Tribute to the Passionate Bikers who have lost their lives.

5. Awareness about Hair & donation of wig to cancer survivors.

Bikers will head to Vidya Gokula charitable trust Singanayakanahalli yelahanka Bengaluru to Donate the orphanage childrens.

