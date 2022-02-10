Bikini at beaches, not schools, says Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh



Bengaluru: “You wear a bikini on a beach or a pool, you don’t wear it in school. There is a code everywhere,” Mandya Lok Sabha member Sumalatha Ambareesh said on Wednesday.

Reacting to the hijab row, the MP told the media that religious practices should be followed in houses and not in schools.

Everybody comes to school for education, she said. “If that particular college or school has some guidelines in place from the beginning, then why has this issue cropped up only now? Who is playing with students’ future?” she asked.

When asked about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s statement, she said, “A lot of politics is being played to poison young, innocent and impressionable minds here…You wear a bikini on a beach or a pool, you don’t wear it in school. There is a code everywhere.”

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted: ‘Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear.’