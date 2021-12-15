Bilimbi aka Bimbuli Replacing Tomato for Traditional Cooking as Latter went Pricey!

Mangaluru: Go for any roce or wedding of a Mangalorean Catholic family, and you will find Daliso/Bimbli Saar as one of the items in the menu, which is always consumed with rice after the main course. In my case, I can live 365 days with Bimbli Saar along with rice/fried fish or Dukra mass with no complaints whatsoever. And I am glad that we have four bimbli trees in our compound, so I don’t have to worry about getting bimblis from elsewhere. The only problem is that bimblis are not available all year long-there is a certain time for the yield.

When Blimbi or Bimbulis grow in our compound, I always give them to my to my friends, Loy D’souza, who runs M D’souza Caterers, or Jillu Lobo aka “Bindass Kavo” of Jillus Caterers, and also too many of my Catholic friends in Mangaluru, who feel so happy when they receive them. Now that Bimbulis are in demand while people are switching from tomatoes to Bimbulis, I may consider charging a price for them, so I can earn some extra bucks during Christmas time.



Yes in Kodiyal aka Mangaluru, since we have an abundance of Bilimbi Trees (at least one or two trees per backyard), ‘Bimblies’ – small oblong sour fruits often find themselves in our Dal preparation as the souring agent. Bimbli is a tart tiny cucumber found commonly growing on trees in backyards of most houses in Mangaluru. It is added to fish curries or prawn curries for bites of sourness. Alternatively, even tomatoes are used to prepare the ‘Daliso Saar’. The Bilimbi commonly known as the Bimbli/Vilimbipuli in local language across South India is a close cousin of the Carambola (commonly known as ‘Carmbaal’ or Star Fruit) and is said to have originated in Tropical America and spread to other parts of the world especially South Asia. So often the term ‘Daliso Saar’ is interchanged with ‘Bimblyanso Saar’.

And now, Averrhoa Bilimbi locally called Bilimbi or Bimbuli found in backyards of every house in coastal districts has replaced tomato. Bilimbi is used in traditional cooking as a souring agent. The tomato which was available earlier for Rs 24 to Rs 30 in wholesale rates, is now pricey and is now sold for Rs 70 (wholesale), and above. As a result, caterers who use tomatoes in bulk have switched to Bimbuli for preparing rasam and Mangaluru style dal sar. At homes, the tomatoes are replaced with Bimbuliin fish curries as well as sambars.



A caterer speaking to Team Mangalorean said “We cannot afford to use tomatoes in every dish as much as before. The customer will be at the receiving end if we use tomatoes in all dishes. So we have switched to Bilimbi till prices come down. We source Bilimbi from our friends and relatives’ backyards. He added that prices of another must vegetable in every catering food local variety ‘Ivy Gourd’ or manoli in Tulu has almost skyrocket three times. We have removed Ivy Gourd from our menu.” When it comes to homes, the price of tomatoes has reduced. Ms Shanthi, a homemaker, said that they buy tomatoes in small quantities and use alternative souring agents including Bimbulis. “The Bimbuli goes well with some of the fish curries and sambar,” she added.

It should be noted that two years ago, the humble Bimbuli caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Bal Shakti Puraskar event. A U Nachiketh Kumar, student of Indraprastha PU College in Uppinangady who received Bal Shakti Puraskar, awarded by President of India had become successful in preparing standard rubber sheets from Bimbuli as a sustainable and environment friendly substitute for rubber latex created from formic acid by farmers.

Narayan, a wholesale vegetable vendor at Central Market said that tomatoes were available for less than Rs 25 per kg. Those who purchase in bulk have reduced the quantity. Whereas Ivy Gourd was available for Rs 40 per kg now sold for Rs 130 in wholesale market. “In total, prices of all vegetables have increased from the past few weeks,” he added.

One of the owners of Shivabagh cafe, a veg restaurant in the city said that whether the prices are low or high, they cannot compromise with the ingredients as it lowers food quality. “We cannot increase the price just because the price of some vegetables have skyrocketed and continue to use tomatoes in the same quantity like before,” stressed the owner.

The most common definition of ‘Dal’ is ‘thick stew prepared out of dried pulses (lentils, peas or beans) and eaten across India. Dal as a dish (or side dish) is probably more famous in its ‘thick’ form where the lentils are cooked until mushy and then mashed to arrive at a thick consistency. However, to the South Indian, this humble Dal usually made watery thin, seasoned with mustard, curry leaves and garlic and called a ‘Saar’ is a close cousin of the Rasam. ‘Saar’s can be of various types depending on the ingredients that go into it. But for Mangalorean Catholics, Daliso Bimbli saar is a must, when bimblis are available. Yes, Daliso saar is probably one of the most versatile dishes forming an essential item among the menu of thousands of households in Kodiyal, and daal being one of the best sources of protein is what the vegetarians, as well as Porbus aka Kodiyal Catholics heavily bank on as this is one of their few inexpensive yet rich sources of protein.

While Gouda Saraswat Brahmins (Konkanas) like their Daali Thove, for Mangalorean Catholics ‘Daaliso Bimbli Saar’ is one of their favourite, including myself. While many of my friends seeing the daaliso saar, who shriek at the sight of so much water that forms the base of our ‘Daal saar’ but then call it ‘Lentil Clear Soup’ if you please, but the fragrant concoction irresistible and satisfying taste of Bimbli saar – especially when you have it along with steaming hot boiled or white rice with a side dish of any vegetable dish of the day, along with a nice chunky piece of spicy fish fry or meat dish for company. Divine!

Irrespective of how you make it, Dal is Dal, especially Daliso Bimbli Saar – eat it in any form and with anything, it will never fail to satisfy you. I couldn’t agree more with that, and I still remember my mom cooking me bimbli saar with egg omelette or a fried fish during my teen days, the perfect one which outshines yours anyday. Even in this Coastal town of Mangaluru, when we have several versions of the Dal and every one from GSB die hard Dali Tove (also called as Dalitoy) fan will claim theirs is the best version, but the Daliso Saar, is no doubt a favourite in most Mangalorean Catholic households and definitely my favourite too.

