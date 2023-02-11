Billava Associations Stage Protest Waving Black Flags against Rohith Chakrathirtha

Udupi: Various Billava associations staged a protest waving black flags against Rohith Chakrathirtha, former chairman of Karnataka Textbook Review Committee, for inviting him to deliver the keynote address at the inauguration of literary sessions of the first State-level integrated Yakshagana Sammelana in Udupi on February 11.

The protesters tried to gherao the Yakshagana Sammelana venue but were stopped by the police at the welcome gate. Protesters shouted slogans against Rohith Chakrathirtha and demanded to cancel his keynote address.

Speaking to media persons, Praveen Poojary of Yuvavahini said, “Rohith Chakrathirtha has insulted our great saint Brahmashree Narayana Guru. His Textbook Review Committee has cancelled the lesson of Brahmashree Narayana Guru from the Class 10 textbook. We have shown our opposition today and in the coming days, we will teach the political leaders a lesson for playing with the sentiments of the Billava community and in the art and cultural field”.

Various Billava leaders including Sunil Bangera, Deepak Kotian, Divakar Sanil, Naveen Suvarna and others were present.

In spite of the protest by the Billava Associaions, Rohith Chakrathirtha Inaugurated the literary sessions of the first State-level integrated Yakshagana Sammelana and delivered the Keynote address.

Like this: Like Loading...