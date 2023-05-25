Billava Leaders Fumed at Govt for Not Including Billava MLA’s in State Cabinet

Coastal Dist Billava Leaders Fumed at Karnataka State Government Led by CM Siddaramaiah for Not Including Billava MLAs in State Cabinet

Mangaluru: The Billava leaders in the Coastal districts are furious at the State government led by CM Siddaramaiah for not including MLAs from the Billav community in the cabinet. Addressing the media during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Sri Narayana Guru Vichara Vedike president Satyajit Surathkal said, “The Siddaramaiah government should ensure ministerial berths to at least two out of five Billava legislators of the Congress. A total of 26 communities, including Billavas, Edigas and Namadhari, that follow the ideals of Sri Narayana Guru, are in fourth place in terms of the state’s population. However, the community was ignored when the cabinet formation was held recently.”

Satyajit further said, ” We demand that the government should immediately make Sri Narayana Guru Development Corporation functional, by sanctioning Rs 500 crore to it. Billava communities that come under the 2A category should not be deprived of the existing reservation at any cost, especially when other communities demand more quota. The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) should be named after Koti-Chennaya, the revered twin heroes of Tulunadu. Shivamogga airport should be dedicated to former chief minister S Bangarappa, who was the forerunner in ushering in development for the poor and backward classes”

” The government should hold discussions with senior leaders of the Billava community soon, to decide about the demands. The government should ensure for the community. We will also meet chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar to discuss our demands,” added Satyajit. Members of the dike were present on the dais during the Press Meet.

