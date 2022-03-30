Billava Sangha Kuwait holds ‘Billava Trophy 2022 – Season 8’

Kuwait: Billava Sangha Kuwait (BSK) successfully organized their 8th Season of Cricket Tournament “Billava Trophy 2022” on Friday 25th March 2022 at the Fahaheel ground.

The daylong sporting event commenced at 7:00 am with the inaugural ceremony by the Advisors Mr Raghu C Poojary & Mr Chitrek Bangera and the Ex Advisor Mr Manoj Kumar. The MC of the event Mr Mahesh Polali and the General Secretary Mr Anish Kotian welcomed the gathering. President Mrs Sushma Manoj in her welcome speech conveyed her best wishes to the participating teams.

The following eight teams participated in this tournament:

1. Abbasiya Friends

2. Tulunadu Cricketers Abbasiya

3. Udupi Friends

4. Khaitan Cricketers

5. Baidashree Cricketers

6. Billava Reggai Friends B

7. Billava Reggai Friends A

8. Friends Tuluver Group Kuwait

After intense competitions in four rounds of league matches followed by two semifinals, Tulunadu Cricketers Abhasiya and Baidashree Cricketers faced-off in the finals.

Eventually Tulunadu Cricketers Abbasiya emerged as the Winners and Baidashree Cricketers as Runners up.

Mr Sachin Ķumar of Tulunadu Cricketers Abbasiya was adjudged as “Man of the Series”.

Following sportsmen won “Man of the Match” awards:

1st Match – Mr. Naveen – Tulunadu Cricketers Abbasiya

2nd Match – Mr. Ajay – Baidashree Cricketers

3rd Match – Mr. Vijay – Udupi Friends

4th Match – Mr. Pradeep S Poojary – Friends Tuluver Group Kuwait

Semi Final 1 – Mr. Vijay – Udupi Friends

Semi Final 2 – Mr. Sunil – Baidashree Cricketers

Final Match – Mr. Sharath – Baidashree Cricketers

All the teams exhibited great sportsmanship during the tournament and thoroughly entertained the spectators with fierce competitions.

Chief guests of the event Mr Sunil Karkera & Mr Hariprasad presented the Trophies and Medals to the winning teams and the players.

The scores were efficiently kept by Mr Yashpal Poojary and Mr Amarnath Suvarna. The matches were fairly refereed by Mr Shivaraj Gowda Sirsi, Mr Santhosh Kunder and Mr Tony D’souza.

The best moments of the action-packed event were captured by Mr Chitrek Bangera and Mr Ghanshyam Attavar.

The event was sponsored by BSK Committee Members Mr Raghu C Poojary, Mr Chitrek Bangera, Mr Ghanshyam Attavar, Mr Govinda Belchada, Mr Sukumar Karkera, Mr Sandesh Amin, Mr Prabhakar Bola and Friends Tuluver Group Kuwait (FTGK).

BSK Committee honored the Sponsors, Umpires and the Scorers. President Mrs. Sushma Manoj congratulated the winners and thanked all the teams for their participation. She also thanked the Sports Secretary Mr. Sandesh Amin & his team for organizing the tournament flawlessly and all the BSK members for their support in making the event successful & memorable.

The event concluded at 4:00 pm with the Vote of thanks by General Secretary Mr Anish Kotian.

It was a welcome back event for Billava Sangha Kuwait after a break of two years due to Covid-19 Pandemic and the success of this event boosted their hope to conduct rest of the events in this year with same passion and vigor.