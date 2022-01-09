Billava Sangha Kuwait holds Scholarship Distribution & Motivation Programme – 2021

Mangaluru: Billava Sangha Kuwait (BSK) are in the Sixth year of the Education Programme for the less privileged deserving students of the community. In true spirit to Brahma Shree Narayana Guru’s message “Education Liberates Oneself”, in the year 2016 BSK initiated the scholarship education program in association with SHREE GURU CHARITABLE TRUST, Surathkal, Mangalore.

Due to the Pandemic, the 2021 Scholarship Distribution and Motivation programme which was postponed was held recently at Shree Gokarnanatha Kshetra, Kudroli, Mangalore. The program was live-streamed on youtube and virtually attended by BSK members in Kuwait.

On behalf of Billava Sangha Kuwait, welfare officer Mr Prabhakar Bola graced the occasion. In his motivational speech, he Enlighted the students about the importance of education, self-respect and sincerity.

The Scholarship was distributed among 63 less privileged deserving students pursuing Post-graduation, Engineering, Diploma, Law, Degree, Pre-University and Trade courses. BSK committee members Mr Ghanshyam Attavar, Mr Dhiraj Salian, Mr Sujit Kotian and ex-member Mr Manoj Bangera attended the function and distributed cheques to deserving students.

Billava Sangha Kuwait is carrying out this education programme in line with their slogan “The Proud Associates of the Education for the deprived and committed to empowering people with knowledge & quality life”.