Billava Sangha Kuwait holds Scholarship Distribution & Motivation Programme–2022

Mangaluru: Billava Sangha Kuwait (BSK) are in the seventh year of the Education Programme for the less privileged deserving students of the community. In true spirit to Brahma Shree Narayana Guru’s message “Education Liberates Oneself”, in the year 2016, BSK initiated the scholarship education program in association with SHREE GURU CHARITABLE TRUST, Surathkal, Mangalore.

This year’s Scholarship Distribution and Motivation programme was held on Tuesday, 01st November 2022 at Adhyaksha Koragappa Memorial Hall, Shree Gokarnanatha Kshetra, Kudroli, Mangalore. The program was live-streamed on YouTube and virtually attended by BSK members.

President Ms Sushma Manoj in her speech spoke about the journey of Billava Sangha Kuwait and conveyed her gratitude to all the BSK members who contributed generously to this noble cause. She thanked Shree Guru Charitable Trust for making this Education Programme a reality with their extensive Survey work. She also wished and blessed the students.

On behalf of Billava Sangha Kuwait, Ex-Advisor Sri Sathish Kunder, Treasurer Mr Gautham Suvarna along with his wife Prapthi Gautham, Mr Madhuchandra M. and Mr Keshav Poojary distributed cheques to deserving students. The Scholarship amount of Rs 5,50,000 was distributed among 67 deserving students pursuing Post-graduation, Engineering, Diploma, Law, Degree, Pre-University and Trade courses.

Sri Satish Kunder in his speech motivated the students to work hard and never lose hope. He praised the good work done by Billava Sangha Kuwait.

BSK would like to appreciate the Welfare officer Mr Prashanth Poojary, Joint Welfare Mr Sukumar Karkera & their team who worked in making the event successful & memorable.

Billava Sangha Kuwait is carrying out this education programme in line with their slogan “The Proud Associates of the Education for the deprived and committed to empowering people with knowledge & quality life”.