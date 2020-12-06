Spread the love



















Billava Sangha Kuwait hosts webinar on “KNOW CANCER BETTER” in association with CIS and IDF

Kuwait: Billava Sangha Kuwait participated with Centre for India Studies, Kuwait and Indian Doctors Forum to host the webinar “KNOW CANCER BETTER” on Thursday, 3 December 2020, at 6 pm. It was a part of the 10-day medical awareness campaign “Know Cancer Better” organized by CIS in association with IDF, which was initially inaugurated by the Indian Ambassador H.E Sibi George on 27 November 2020.

The Ambassador emphasized that in today’s world of information explosion, there is a need for accuracy of knowledge to be imparted to the society in the most precisive manner. It is in this context that the Awareness Campaign becomes relevant and important. He applauded the efforts of the Center for India Studies in Publishing the Pamphlet containing very important information of Cancer Awareness and need for spreading the message to mass. Ambassador reiterated the continuing great service being rendered by the Indian Doctors in the medical landscape of Kuwait, especially during the Covid Pandemic time.

The program started with a prayer by Jyothi Sudhir Suvarna. A welcome note was then rendered by Raghav Poojary, General Secretary of Billava Sangha Kuwait, who welcomed all the elite dignitaries gracing the occasion. Krishna S. Poojary, President of Billava Sangha Kuwait in his speech, thanked CIS and IDF for this opportunity and welcomed one and all who attended the webinar and supported the awareness campaign.

Nilesh Chandra Sheth, representative of CIS wholeheartedly thanked and applauded the IDF for their support and also thanked Billava Sangha for participating in this endeavour. He mentioned that they have tried to reach out all sections of the society with this awareness campaign at a time when the world is facing many health and environment issues.

Billava Sangha Kuwait wholeheartedly thanked Dr Sanjay Thuruthel, Oncologist, for presenting a very informative and eye-opening presentation. Dr Sanjay allayed our fears and informed us about the advances in cancer. He spoke on WHO statistics, warning signs of cancer and made us aware of knowing our body, risk factors, causes of cancer and prevention methods. He urged people to stay away from tobacco, be physically active, eat healthily, avoid alcohol and most importantly asked to get a regular checkup as early detection can have a better prognosis.

He also indulged in an interactive question and answer session with the audience, which was well appreciated and cherished by everyone. The webinar came to an end with a Vote of Thanks rendered by the BSK Welfare officer, Prabhakar Bola.

BSK would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr Surendra Nayak, Advisor ICS and Ex-president of IDF, ICS team, BSK committee members and all the audience for the successful execution of this webinar.