Billawa Family Dubai celebrate 169th Birth Anniversary of Brahmashree Narayana Guru Swami

UAE: Billawa Family Dubai celebrated the 169th birth anniversary of Brahmashree Narayana Guru Swami in a grand manner recently at the JSS Private School, Al Safa, Dubai. The beautifully decorated Puja mantap with image of Sri Narayana Guru Swami and fresh flowers and also rangoli made with colorful flowers were the prime attraction of the occasion.

Shree Brahmananda Saraswathi Swamiji of Shree Rama Kshetra, Kanyadi , graced the occasion and added more divine attraction to the celebrations. He explained Sri Narayana Guru Swamyji’s thoughts and highlighted his spiritual vision for mankind. Holy priest Srimad Ritambarananda Swamiji, former General Secretary of Sree Narayana Dharma Sangha trust, mentioned that Sri Narayana Guru Swamiji had clear vision of education, empowerment of women and one caste, one religion for society.

The Nruthya bhajan including members of all age groups was beautifully choreographed by Shruthi Chandru Poojary which added more color to the occasion. Team members of Rajarajeshwari Bhajana Mandali presented devotional bhajans throughout the puja. Leaders and people of all communities participated in the event in large numbers and sought blessings of the Almighty.

Billawas Family UAE, one of the prominent community organizations, in UAE has been extending its annual scholarship program and providing financial assistance to many poor students for many years. It has also rendered timely help to the community members during emergencies and in times of adversity.

After the Mahamangalarathi, Prasada and Mahaprasada was distributed to all the devotees.

The newly elected president, Deepak S.P., thanked and conveyed his sincere gratitude to all devotees, wellwishers, community leaders and organizing committee members for successfully celebrating the 169th Brahmashree Narayana Guru Jayanthi.

