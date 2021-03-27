Spread the love



















‘Bimbliyanso Saar’- a Delicacy Mangalorean Catholics Love to have with Fried Fish or Pork Dish

‘Bimbliyanso Saar’ aka ‘Daliso Saar’-a Delicacy Mangalorean Catholics Love to have with ‘Fried Fish’ or ‘Pork Dish’ (Dukra Mass)

Mangaluru: Go for any roce or wedding of a Mangalorean Catholic family, and you will find Daliso/Bimbli Saar as one of the items in the menu, which is always consumed with rice after the main course. In my case, I can live 365 days with Bimbli Saar along with rice/fried fish or Dukra mass with no complaints whatsoever. And I am glad that we have three bimbli trees in our compound, so I don’t have to worry about getting bimblis from elsewhere. The only problem is that bimblis are not available all year long-there is a certain time for the yield.

Many times I used to give bimblis to my friends, Loy D’souza, who runs M D’souza Caterers, or Jillu Lobo aka “Bindass Kavo” of Jillus Caterers, but with the ongoing pandemic, and catering orders down, they have not taken any bimblis from me lately. But I still give bimblis to many of my Catholic friends in Mangaluru, who feel so happy when they receive them. Yes in Kodiyal aka Mangaluru, since we have an abundance of Bilimbi Trees (at least one or two trees per backyard), ‘Bimblies’ – small oblong sour fruits often find themselves in our Dal preparation as the souring agent. Bimbli is a tart tiny cucumber found commonly growing on trees in backyards of most houses in Mangaluru. It is added to fish curries or prawn curries for bites of sourness. Alternatively even tomatoes are used to prepare the ‘Daliso Saar’. The Bilimbi commonly known as the Bimbli/Vilimbipuli in local language across South India is a close cousin of the Carambola (commonly known as ‘Carmbaal’ or Star Fruit) and is said to have originated in Tropical America and spread to other parts of the world especially South Asia. So often the term ‘Daliso Saar’ is interchanged with ‘Bimblyanso Saar’.

The most common definition of ‘Dal’ is ‘thick stew prepared out of dried pulses (lentils, peas or beans) and eaten across India. Dal as a dish (or side dish) is probably more famous in its ‘thick’ form where the lentils are cooked until mushy and then mashed to arrive at a thick consistency. However, to the South Indian, this humble Dal usually made watery thin, seasoned with mustard, curry leaves and garlic and called a ‘Saar’ is a close cousin of the Rasam. ‘Saar’s can be of various types depending on the ingredients that go into it. But for Mangalorean Catholics, Daliso Bimbli saar is a must, when bimblis are available.



Yes, Daliso saar is probably one of the most versatile dishes forming an essential item among the menu of thousands of households in Kodiyal, and daal being one of the best sources of protein is what the vegetarians, as well as Porbus aka Kodiyal Catholics heavily bank on as this is one of their few inexpensive yet rich sources of protein. While Gouda Saraswat Brahmins (Konkanas) like their Daali Thove, for Mangalorean Catholics ‘Daaliso Bimbli Saar’ is one of their favourite, including myself. While many of my friends seeing the daaliso saar, who shriek at the sight of so much water that forms the base of our ‘Daal saar’ but then call it ‘Lentil Clear Soup’ if you please, but the fragrant concoction irresistible and satisfying taste of Bimbli saar – especially when you have it along with steaming hot boiled or white rice with a side dish of any vegetable dish of the day, along with a nice chunky piece of spicy fish fry or meat dish for company. Divine!

Irrespective of how you make it, Dal is Dal, especially Daliso Bimbli Saar – eat it in any form and with anything, it will never fail to satisfy you. I couldn’t agree more with that, and I still remember my mom cooking me bimbli saar with egg omelette or a fried fish during my teen days, the perfect one which outshines yours anyday. Even in this Coastal town of Mangaluru, when we have several versions of the Dal and every one from GSB die hard Dali Tove (also called as Dalitoy) fan will claim theirs is the best version, but the Daliso Saar, is no doubt a favourite in most Mangalorean Catholic households and definitely my favourite too.

Following is the recipe for traditional Daaliso saar with Bimblis made at home to accompany white or boiled rice alongside with masala fried fish or meat dish, my favourite Pork bafat or Sorpothel, the combination is sublime.

The following recipe serves four persons ( Courtesy : Ruchik Randhap)

1/2 cup toor dal (split pigeon peas); 2 cups water (or more); 1 inch ginger chopped; 2 cloves garlic chopped; 2 green chillies; 1 medium size onion sliced fine; 5-6 medium size bimblis sliced into thick rounds or 1 small tomato sliced; 2 tbsp coriander leaves roughly torn (optional); salt to taste; 2-3 drops of oil

For the tempering : 1/2 tsp mustard; 2 cloves garlic crushed; 4-5 curry leaves; 1/2 tsp bafat powder or chilli powder; 2-3 tsp oil

Cooking Method:

1. Wash the lentils 2-3 times (or till the water runs clear) and pressure cook them for about 2-3 whistles with 2 cups of water, a little salt and 2 drops of oil (which speeds up the cooking). When the weight (whistle) turns loose, remove the lentils and keep aside and put the water into a pan. The lentils should be 90% cooked (they will break across the edges) – this is if you want to eat whole lentils instead of them turning too mushy. If you prefer mushy, cook the lentils a little longer

2. Add the sliced/chopped ingredients – onion, ginger, garlic, green chillies into the lentil water, check salt and add more if required. You can even add some more water if you prefer it watery. When the ingredients are almost cooked, add sliced rounds of bimblies and boil for another minute or so.

3. Add the cooked dal which was kept aside and give it one boil. Now the ‘Saar’ is ready for seasoning

4. For the seasoning, keep the bafat or chilli powder handy in a small round ladle. Heat some oil in a small pan and toss in the mustard, when it splutters add the crushed garlic and reduce the flame. Toss the garlic about till it turns pale brown and add the curry leaves and immediately add this mixture to the bafat powder – this way you can avoid the masala powder from burning. Add the entire seasoning to the ‘Saar’. Turn off flame, toss in the coriander leaves, cover the vessel and serve hot with rice etc