Biometric attendance for UP University staff compulsory from June



Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has made biometric attendance compulsory for teaching and non-teaching staff in all state universities from June this year.

In a statement on Tuesday, UP Governor Anandiben Patel directed all universities to install necessary equipment before June.

She stated that that the biometric attendance would be registered through a central server.

The Governor said that salaries for June would be disbursed though this system.