Biparjoy: BJP demands compensation for those hit by floods in Rajasthan

Rajasthan BJP’s former president Satish Poonia has written a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, demanding quick distribution of compensation for those who have incurred heavy losses in terms of lives, livestock and have also lost their houses during floods caused due to cyclone Biparjoy.

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP’s former president Satish Poonia has written a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, demanding quick distribution of compensation for those who have incurred heavy losses in terms of lives, livestock and have also lost their houses during floods caused due to cyclone Biparjoy.

In his letter, Poonia, who is also Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, said, “Western Rajasthan has been badly hit due to cyclone Biparjoy. Many people have lost their livestock which has been their livelihood.”

Poonia requested Gehlot to make a ground survey and evaluate losses only to ensure that compensation is distributed quickly to the needy.

Poonia wrote in the letter to the CM, “As it is in your notice that the Biparjoy storm that came in the past has particularly affected the western regions of Rajasthan, especially Barmer, Jodhpur, Pali Jalore, Sirohi and Ajmer. You have also done aerial survey. After your stay, I have also visited some areas of Barmer and Jalore to know the ground reality.”

“Walking to very remote villages and dhanis, the visible sight is very distressing, still many villages, dhanis and houses have been seen as islands after being flooded, people’s huts and kutcha houses and even pucca houses have suffered huge damage,” he added.

“The main thing that has come to the fore during this stay is that in very remote areas, no official or employee of the state government has yet gone to take care of the people of the affected area, this is a surprising truth contrary to the government’s claims,” Poonia said.

“We are all together in the hour of suffering of these affected people of the state, it is beyond the politics of suffering, therefore, as a meaningful and positive opposition, what I saw on ‘Ground Zero’ was shared with you through this letter. Therefore, you are requested to work to strengthen the residents of Western Rajasthan affected by Biparjoy by paying attention to the suggestions without politics,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...