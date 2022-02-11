Bird Feeder & Bird Nest Making Competition organized at St Aloysius Institutions

Mangaluru: A Bird Feeder and Bird Nest Making Competition was organised by St Aloysius Institutions in association with the St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA). Students from various institutions (Gonzaga School, Primary School, PU College, High School, and Degree College) actively participated. Innovation, usability, and the use of environmentally friendly materials were among the judging criteria.

The judgement was done by Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar, St Aloysius College,, J. S. Stephen Pinto, President, SACAA, Anil Kumar J, Joint Secretary, SACAA, Ms Vaishali Puthran, Office Administrator, SACAA along with Arjun Mascarenhas, SACAA Executive member and Co- ordinator of ‘Al-Vana’ The prize distribution was held on 8 th February 2022.

Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector, St Aloysius Institutions and Mr J. S. Stephen Pinto, President, SACAA distributed the certificates and cash prizes to the winners. The First Prize winners are also going to own a tree on their name in the campus. Prof. Edmund Frank, SACAA Executive Member and participants from various institutions were present for the Prize Distribution ceremony. There was also an exhibition at the SACAA Office, which exhibited all of the bird feeders and nests.

Some of the bird feeders and nests obtained from students will be placed for study purposes at AL-VANA and other locations around the Institution.