Spread the love



















Bird flu outbreak in poultry confirmed in 10 states : Govt



New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday said that the outbreak of bird flu in poultry birds has been confirmed in 10 states, while 13 states have reported the disease in crows, migratory and wild birds.

Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir have confirmed the outbreak of the avian influenza in poultry birds, where as Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Bihar have reported the bird flu in crows, migratory and wild birds.

In J&K’s Udhampur, the outbreak of the avian influenza has been confirmed in a domestic fowl. Besides, Himachal’s Hamirpur district confirmed the bird flu in crows and in Bihar’s West Champaran district the disease was found in a peacock, said Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD) in a statement.

Control and Containment Operations (Cleaning and Disinfection) are going on in the affected epicentres of Haryana, Maharashtra,Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the statement added.

Surveillance work is underway at places which have confirmed positive results in species of birds excluding poultry.

Compensation is being paid to farmers whose poultry birds, eggs and poultry feed are culled or disposed of by the state as per the action plan.

The DAHD is being reported by all the states everyday about the control measures adopted on the revised action plan for prevention, control and containment of the bird flu.