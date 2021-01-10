Spread the love



















Bird Flu: Samples of two kites found dead in Dakshina Kannada sent to lab

Mangaluru: Two kites were found dead below an electric pole at Hathill here and

their samples were sent to a lab in Bengaluru.

However, the authorities have said that there is no threat of the bird flu in Dakshina Kannada District of Karnataka.

Locals spotted the dead kites, which were later burnt by the forest department officials.

The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Department have set up check posts in the border areas as a preventive measure to check the spread of the Bird Flu. The vehicles transporting poultry chickens from the district were sanitised.

The check posts have been opened at Jalsoor in Sullia, Kotekar in Mangaluru, Ukkuda in Vittal and Adyanadka, said Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Department TG Prasanna Kumar.

All poultry farms in the district have been put on high alert.