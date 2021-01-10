Spread the love



















Bird flu scare grips Bihar



Patna: Scare of bird flu (avian influenza) has gripped Bihar after a large number of chicken and crow were found dead in in Muzaffarpur and Bettiah, respectively, on Saturday.

Chickens are found at Madhaul village under Saraiya block, confirmed Sunil Kumar, animal husbandry officer in Muzaffarpur.

“As soon as the matter came to our knowledge, we sent a dedicated team to the place. All dead chickens have been buried in vacant land belonging to the state government and their samples have been sent to the lab to ascertain the cause of death,” the official said.

“As a precautionary measure, we have asked every poultry firm owner to keep the chickens indoors and make adequate arrangements so that migratory birds do not mix with them,” Kumar said.

As per the animal husbandry department, avian influenza is transmitted through migratory birds in the country, a large number of which come to India during the winter season every year from Siberia.

Besides Muzaffarpur, over one dozen crows were found dead under mysterious circumstances at Diulia village under Narkatiaganj block in West Champaran district.

A team of veterinary doctors reached the village on Friday and buried the birds. They have sent the samples to Patna for testing.

Bihar has some famous bird sanctuaries such as Kabar Jheel bird sanctuary located on the banks of Burhi Gandak river in Begusarai district, Nakti Dam bird sanctuary in Jamui district, Gogabil bird sanctuary in Bhagalpur district, Nagidam bird sanctuary in Jhajha city. These are considered as natural habitats for migratory and domestic birds in Bihar.