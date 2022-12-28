Biruva Jawaner Muscat Holds Karnataka Premier League (KPL-2022)

Muscat: The sporting spirit of Tulunadu was shining bright in the Sultanate of Oman this week as Biruva Jawaner Muscat, a group of Mangaluru-origin expatriates, organised the Karnataka Premier League 2022 (KPL-2022) cricket tournament recently, at the Al Hail Cricket Club Grounds, Mabella.

A record 450 people attended the event, which saw more than 30 break-out matches with cricket enthusiasts. The event included men’s and women’s cricket, fun games and entertainment.

The KPL-2022 tournament was inaugurated by Jayaprakash of Muscat Pharmacy in the presence of dignitaries, Ramanath Bangera, Shivaprakash Kumpala and Mustafa. A total of 13 men’s teams and 4 women’s teams competed in the cricket match. Team HCC led by Captain Girish was the men’s champion and Crown Bhatkal led by Altaf emerged as runners-up. Team Sahara led by Captain Sushma Kishan Shetty was the women’s champions. Amanda D’Costa in Women’s Cricket and Rakshit in Men’s Cricket was declared the man of the match and Shahbaz Khan was the man of the series. Gangadhar S Poojary and Shwetha Suvarna compered the event. Prizes, gifts and mementoes were distributed to the winners and participants.

Karnataka Premier League is a fundraiser event organised by Biruva Jawaner Muscat to carry forward its mission to help the needy people back home in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. This charitable group of NRIs extends philanthropic support to poor people for education, healthcare, marriage and shelter, irrespective of their caste or creed.

Manohar, Praveen Amin, Rateesh Salian, Somanath Poojary, Guruprasad Amin, Gangadhar Poojary, Chandrakanth Kotian, Sridhar Amin, Sankar Uppor, Nitin, Arun Bangera, Shashiraj, DJ Sandy, Sandeep Suvarna, Vishwanath Suvarna, Damodhar, Prashanth Bangera, Srinivasa Poojary, Sharathraj, Vijay Kodialbail, and many others were involved in organising the tournament. Madhuri Suvarna and Shoba Dayanand Palan coordinated the event.

‘Biruva Javaner Muscat’, based in Muscat, started as a WhatsApp group and later expanded into service activities. Its philanthropic activities include healthcare and medical services for the sick, poor children’s education, welfare activities for poor girl children, blood donation camp and more. It has made a sustained effort to fulfil the wishes of poor people and wipe away their tears.