Bishop Basil Bhuriya (65) of Jabhua Diocese-MP Passed Away due to Covid-19



Bengaluru : Most Rev. Basil Bhuriya (65), SVD, Bishop of Jabhua,Madhya Pradesh passed away on Thursday 6 May 2021 at 1.30 p.m due to cardiac arrest at St. Francis Hospital, Indore. He was undergoing Covid treatment. Funeral took place on Friday 7 May, 2021 at 10 a.m at Annunciation Cathedral, Meghnagar, Jabhua.

Bishop Basil was born on 8 March 1956 in Panchkui, Diocese of Jhabua. He joined St. Thomas Seminary, Dhow, on 30 June 1969. He did his college studies at the University of Indore from 1976 to 1979 where he obtained B.A. degree. On 30 June 1979, he joined the Society of the Divine Word (SVD) as a novice. He studied Philosophy and Theology at the Pontifical Athenaeum of Pune. He made his solemn vows on 12 June 1985, and was ordained a priest on 2 May 1986 for the same Society of the Divine Word.

Since his priestly ordination, Fr. Basil held the following ministries and offices: Assistant Pastor in Muvalia, Gujarat, Diocese of Baroda (1987-1988); Vice-Rector of St. Thomas’ Seminary, Diocese of Indore (1988-1992); Rector of St. Thomas Seminary, Indore (1992-1997); Parish Priest at Dhar, Diocese of Indore (1997-2002); Director of Hostel, Thandla, Diocese of Jhabua (2002-2005); Parish Priest at Raigarh, Diocese of Jhabua (2005-2009). Since 2009, he has been Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Thandla, Jhabua; and since 2011, Member of the Provincial Council of the Central Indian Province of the Society of the Divine Word.

His Holiness Pope Francis appointed him the third Bishop of Jabhua on 18 July 2015. He was ordained Bishop on 10 October 2015. He is a priest for 35 years and a Bishop for 5 years.

Sent by : Rev. Dr.Stephen Alathara Deputy Secretary General, CCBI