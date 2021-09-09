Bishop Basil D’souza is a Great Model & Inspiration to do our Mission’- Bishop Emeritus Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza

Spread the love



















Bishop Basil Salvadore D’souza is a Great Model & Inspiration to do our Mission faithfully with great love and passion.’- Bishop Emeritus Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza

Mangaluru: The 25th Death Anniversary of Bishop Basil Salvadore D’Souza (1926-1956) was held at his tomb at Our Lady of Holy Rosary Cathedral on Thursday, 9 September 2021 at 9:30 am. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, the Bishop of Mangalore diocese, along with the concelebrants Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Bishop Emeritus and Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, the Bishop of Udupi, priests and religious men and women and all representatives among the lay faithful offered the Holy Eucharist and paid homage to his burial place.

Bishop Basil breathed his last on September 5, 1996, and was laid to rest on September 09, 1996. This day marked his 25 Years of passing from this world. He left behind a great legacy to the undivided Diocese of Mangalore by positively impacting the lives of many and reshaping the diocese through his remarkable achievements during his tenure as bishop for 31 years.

Bishop Aloysius Paul D’Souza brought out the missionary aspects of Bishop Basil in his homily. He said, “Bishop Basil’s missionary zeal and pastoral approach was commendable. He lived according to his motto “to proclaim the riches of Christ” to all the people and made the diocese rich and strong in faith, morals, social and economic life. He is a great model and inspiration to do our mission faithfully with great love and passion.”

‘Govlya Gaaz’ (Shepherd’s Echo), a documentary film produced by Canara Communication Centre was released by Bishop Aloysius Paul D’Souza after the memorial service at the mini hall which encapsulated Bishop Basil’s life and mission. ‘Porzolik Naketr’ (Shining Star), a book written by Bishop Basil’s close associates, compiled by Prof Stephen Quadros, Permude was unveiled and made public. The book consists of 50 articles written by those who worked with Bishop Basil. Cheques were handed over to the diocese and a needy family for the housing project from the profit collected through this publication.

Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi expressed his deep sentiments over Bishop Basil. He said, “Bishop Basil was a dynamic leader at his young age. He courageously took the responsibility of the diocese, nurtured and nourished it, introducing all the changes brought by the Second Vatican Council. He was progressive and positive.” Bishop Peter Paul welcomed the gathering. Msgr Maxim L Noronha rendered the vote of thanks. Fr Anil Fernandes, director of Canara Communication Centre compered the programme.

About Bishop Basil Salvadore D’Souza:

Bishop Basil Salvadore D’Souza, led the Catholic Diocese of Mangalore, from May 11, 1965, till his death on September 5, 1996, for 31 long years. Under his dynamic leadership the diocese, which then included the civil districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kasargod saw drastic progressive changes. During his tenure, many new parishes were erected and new educational and religious institutions were established. He was instrumental in starting the Canara Organisation for Development and Peace (CODP), Institute of social development (ISD). He started hospitals at Badyar and Kinnigoli. He organised the visit of Pope John Paul II and Mother Teresa to Mangaluru. He was the first bishop to start liturgy in vernacular and got the New Testament, Missal and the books of Mass readings translated into Konkani. Because of these initiatives, the Konkani language gained a lot by way of respectful recognition. Mangalore became the first diocese to have pastoral representative bodies based on the directives of Vatican Council II under his leadership.

