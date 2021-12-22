Bishop Celebrates ‘Bandhutva Christmas’ at Gladsom Home

Mangaluru: Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore celebrated Bandhutva Christmas at Gladsom Home Minor Seminary along with students, religious sisters and neighbourhood friends on the evening of December 21, 2021, at Gladsom Home, Mangalore.

The programme was organised with a view of celebrating and sharing the Christmas message with people of other faiths residing around the vicinity of Gladsom Home.

Welcoming the gathering, Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, Rector of Gladsom Home said “Christmas is a season of meeting, greeting and sharing”. Reflecting on this Fr Anil said, “Meeting means encountering our own, greet them with the message of love, peace and joy and share the love and gifts”.

Addressing the gathering Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha said, “Being indifferent to other human beings has become common in this modern world. When people start caring for other human beings, love for people increases which leads us to create harmony in the society”. He appreciated the efforts and hard work of the students.

The programme was coordinated by Br Joel Monteiro, Regent Brother along with Seminarians under the guidance of the Fr Rector. The Sisters from Diya Kiran Community, Jesus and Mary Convent and the immediate neighbours of different religions were present.

Students put up a short Christmas cultural programme with Carol singing, dance and a meaningful skit on the theme of Christmas.

Fr Anil Fernandes welcomed the gathering and Br Joel Montiero proposed the vote of thanks. Lanard and Aashton compered the programme.

The programme ended with a fellowship meal.

Report by Lanard D’Souza, Pics by Jostan D’Souza