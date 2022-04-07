Bishop Celebrates Chrism Mass ahead of Holy Week, All Clergy Renew Priestly Vows

Mangaluru: Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore solemnly celebrated the Chrism Mass- the largest annual gathering of clergy and faithful before the Holy Week, on the evening of Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Rosario Cathedral.

Diocesan clergy, who attended the Pastoral Consultation in the morning, part took in the recollection, confessions and adoration in the evening and concelebrated the Chrism Mass with the bishop. Religious priests, nuns and lay faithful also participated in the solemn ceremony of blessing of the Holy oils. All Priests renewed their priestly vows before the bishop and prayed for each other.

Rev. Dr Melwyn Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius College, (Autonomous), Mangalore preached the recollection talk before the Chrism Mass.

Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha in his homily said, “The Chrism mass is the heart of the Church’s existence. The ceremony of the blessing of the Holy oils invites us to be commissioned by our Lord Jesus Christ to render our lives at the service of God”.

Furthermore, the bishop said that every follower of Jesus Christ bears the title Christian, for he/she is anointed by the Lord himself. Every priest, being the person of Christ is anointed to serve the people of God and is offered to be broken for the liberation of all.

While the Oil of the Sick, used for those who seek the anointing, and the Oil of the Catechumens, which is imposed on those preparing for baptism, are simply “blessed”, the Sacred Chrism is “consecrated”, and all the priests present participated in the latter moment by extending their hands toward the vessel containing it as the bishop said the prayer of consecration.

The Chrism is used at the ordination of priests and bishops, baptisms, confirmations, the consecration of altars and the blessing of churches, where the walls are smeared with it in the shape of the sign of the cross.