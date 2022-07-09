Bishop Congratulates Dr D. Veerandra Heggade

Mangaluru: The Roman Catholic Bishop of Mangalore, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha has congratulated Dr D. Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari of Shree Kshetra Dharmashala on having been nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

In his congratulatory message, the Bishop observed that Dr Heggade, through his unique and multifaceted service, has earned a special place in the hearts of the people of Dakshina Kannada and Karnataka. On behalf of the entire Catholic Christian community, the Bishop wished that the Rajya Sabha nomination will enable Dr Heggade to further intensify his good work.