Bishop Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo Shares ‘The Spirit and Joy Of Christmas’ With Media Fraternity

Udupi: Christmas is the season for peace, joy and fellowship with family and friends. Whether you are celebrating a fun-filled or religious Christmas, your day is sure to be filled with happiness. Celebrating Christmas with family, friends and colleagues is the best thing one can ever do during Christmas time. And with that Christmas spirit in mind, Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, the Bishop of Udupi Diocese, organised a “Christmas Get-together” with media persons at the Bishop’s House here, on December 16.

Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo along with the chief guest Sharmila S, Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of the Udupi District Legal Services Authority, P Manjunath-Udupi District Information Officer, Alevoor Rajesh Shetty-President of the Udupi District Working Journalists Association, Fr Denis D’Sa, PRO of the Udupi Diocese and Michael Rodrigues- Media Coordinator of the Udupi Diocesan Christian Media were on the dais.

Fr Denis D’Sa welcomed the gathering. The programme was formally inaugurated by cutting the Christmas Cake by Sharmila and Bishop Dr Isaac Lobo along with other dignitaries on the dais.

In her Christmas message, Sharmila S said that journalists are like the mirror of society. They are the fourth pillar whose responsibility is to present accurate news to the public. Journalists should follow ethics if he/she is committed to his/her profession. Besides being truthful, journalists have to be courageous in exposing the wrongdoings of anyone in authority and uphold the rights and dignity of the common people. Sharmila S also conveyed her Christmas greetings to all the media persons.

Speaking on the occasion, Alevoor Rajesh Shetty said that the message of Christmas is peace and it is important that journalists should make the people aware of the basic principles of all religions to avoid misunderstandings about other religions.

Speaking on the occasion, P Manjunath said that the social reformers throughout history had tried to bring about positive changes in society. Jesus Christ too preached peace and love. Media persons should strive to spread the message of peace and harmony in society.

In his message, Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo said that Christmas means the feast of the birth of Jesus. God loved humans so much that He sent His only son to be among humans born in a manger and died on the Cross. Christmas reminds one of the Crib which comprises a family, surrounded by animals such as sheep, cattle and camels; stars and three Kings as well as angels and shepherds. Jesus was born under poverty-stricken surroundings and spread the message of peace and love to all. The Crib also gives the message of humans being one with nature. The Bishop appreciated the contribution of all media persons towards the Udupi Diocese for the last ten years and conveyed the greetings of Christmas to all.

On this occasion, Ajit Aradi Convener of Udupi District Press Club and Ankit Shetty Co-convener were felicitated by the Bishop and the dignitaries on the dais.

Fr Valerian Mendonca- Rector of the Milagres Cathedral, Fr Charles Menezes-Parish Priest of Mother of Sorrows Church, Udupi and Fr Roshan D’Souza-Chancellor of Udupi Diocese were present.

Michael Rodrigues Media Coordinator of the Udupi Diocese Christian Media delivered the vote of thanks and Fr Royson Fernandes-Editor of ‘Uzvaad’ compered the programme.