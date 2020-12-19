Spread the love



















Bishop Dr Gerald Shares ‘The Spirit And Joy Of Christmas’ With Media Fertarnity

Udupi: Christmas season is one of those days that seems to be filled with cheer and wonder. Whether you are celebrating a fun-filled or religious Christmas, your day is sure to be filled with happiness. Celebrating Christmas with friends and colleagues is the best thing one can ever do during Christmas time. And with that Christmas spirit in mind, Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, the Bishop of Udupi Diocese, organised a “Christmas Get-together” with media persons, at the Bishop’s House here on December 19.

Fr Chethan Lobo, Public Relations Officer of Udupi Diocese, welcomed the gathering. Bishop Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo inaugurated the programme by cutting the Christmas cake along with Ganesh Prasad Pandelu (President of Udupi district Working Journalists Association), Rev Fr Charles Menezes (Parish Priest Mother of Sorrows Church Udupi) and other dignitaries.

On behalf of Udupi Diocese, Uday Padiyar and Sripathi Hegde Hakladi (Udupi District Kannada Rajyotsava Award Winners), and Nazeer Polya (a member of the Beary Academy) were felicitated by the bishop on occasion.

Ganesh Prasad Pandelu also spoke on the occasion. Bishop Dr Gerald Lobo expressed gratitude and said, “The journalists of Udupi have supported the noble initiatives of the diocese, and they have played a major role in the development of the Diocese”.

Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo also released a book titled “Chetana Chintana” comprising of around 150 articles written by Fr Chetan Lobo which was published in “Prajavaani” over a period of three years. The book is being published by Chennambika Publications of Bangalore with the grants made available by the Karnataka Government.

On this occasion, Rakesh Kunjoor (President of Kaup Journalists Association), Secretary Shafi Uchhila, Secretary of Byndoor Journalists Association Arunkumar Shiroor and Secretary of Brahmavara Journalists Association Rajesh Ganiga were honoured by the Bishop.

In his Christmas Message, Bishop Lobo highlighted the humanitarian activities undertaken by different parishes of the diocese during the COVID-19 Pandemic irrespective of religious beliefs. He further said that in this period of great health crisis, Christians would celebrate Christmas and New Year emphasizing the spiritual aspects of these festivals rather than external festivities. Bishop Lobo appreciated the reportage of the journalists in their respective media upholding truth and credibility, and said that the journalists are also ‘COVID Warriors’. He also pointed out the Encyclical of Pope Francis regarding the environment which stressed on Preserving, Protecting and Promoting the environment. Bishop Lobo conveyed Christmas greetings to all the journalists and their family members.

Media Coordinator of Udupi Diocese Michael Rodrigues delivered the vote of thanks. Fr Royson compared the programme.



