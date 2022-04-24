Bishop Dr Peter Felicitates Four Women Achievers During DCCW Annual Convention

Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha Felicitates Four Women Achievers During DCCW Annual Convention

Mangaluru: The Diocesan Council of Catholic Women held its Annual Convention and General meeting at Roshni Nilaya here on April 24.

Before the stage programme, the Bishop of Mangaluru Doisese, Dr Peter Paul Saldanha along with the Spiritual Director of DCCW Fr Francis D’Souza concelebrated the holy mass.

The programme began with an invocation. President of DCCW Gretta Pinto welcomed the gathering and briefed DCCW’s activities in various deaneries. Secretary Noreen Pinto read out the annual report and Treasurer Leena Fernandes presented the audit report.

The programme was inaugurated by the Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Dr Peter Paul Saldanha by lighting the traditional lamp along with other dignitaries.

Four Catholic Women achievers were felicitated on the occasion by the Bishop; they are Leena Crasta, Flossy Lobo, Dr Diana Pais Prabhu, and Violet Pereira. Vice president Sylvia read out the citations.

Leena Crasta

Dr Diana Pais Prabhu

Flossy Lobo

Violet Pereira

Addressing the gathering, Rtd Joint Director of Women and Child Development Department Gracy L Gonsalves said, “In olden days, girls were not getting proper education and they were limited to the kitchen, but now girls are highly educated and have proved their capacity to the world. Those who get basic education can stand on their own feet. Earlier women were dedicated to housework and taking care of the children, but now women work outside as well as at home and help the family financially”.

Gracy further said, “We go to the government offices only if we have any work, or else we do not bother to visit any govt offices to know our rights. We women have 33% reservation in the government department but we are not interested. As soon as our children complete their education we send them to the Gulf countries to work. Parents should insist their children join government services. When we don’t claim government schemes they will go to other minority communities. If we are not interested, we can at least spread the word to our community so that those interested can benefit from the government schemes. If we have our community members in government offices, it will be easier for us to approach them to do our work. I wish DCCW all the very best and thank you for inviting me to this programme”.

Addressing the gathering Bishop Dr Saldanha said, “Without a woman, the house is like a forest but Bishop’s house is not a forest because we have various women’s units in our diocese. Women play a vital role in society. Today we have felicitated five achievers and Gracy has shared her experience. She has shown that if we try, we can achieve anything. She urged Catholics to understand the government schemes and claim them. We should not feel jealous of others but we need to help others. God has given us talents and we should utilize them. Recently our police commissioner asked for accommodation for the police aspirants and we agreed to provide the same. Our police commissioner Shashi Kumar IPS has high regard for our community and the teachers/nuns who taught him as he studied in a convent school”.

Bishop further said, “Gracy Gonsalves has advised the parents to insist their children take up government jobs, you cannot do it now as your children have grown up, but you can inspire them. When we are in trouble, we go to our mother. likewise, any child will not refuse whatever his/her mother asks. I wish you all the very best and look forward to seeing more and more people from our community in government offices”.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of the “Cooking Without Fire” contest. Spiritual director Fr Francis D’Souza delivered the presidential address. Joint secretary Ida Menezes from Gantalkatte compered the programme.

Former President Terry Pais, Vice President Advocate Sylvia and others were also present.